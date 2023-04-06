ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in stampede in Saleswaram jatara

April 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died of breathlessness and stampede and one died of heart attack in the Saleswaram jatara in deep forest of Nallamala of Nagarkurnool district.

The victims of stampede caused by convergence of lakhs of devotees on way to the shrine were identified as Godugu Chandraiah (55) of Nagarkurnool and Abhishek (32) of Wanaparthy, sources said.

The jatara of Saleswaram LIngamaiah, an incarnation of Lord Siva, is an annual feature shortly after Ugadi every year. This year the jatara was trimmed to three days. It commenced on Wednesday and willl end at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Due to limited period of jatara, lakhs of devotees turned up in vehicles and other modes of transport which were made to halt at Farahabad entry point of Nallamala. They have to walk four km through a thick forest, rough terrain and valleys to reach the shrine. The chanting of Lingamaiah rent the air.

The traffic at Farahabad on one end and Lingala mandal headquarters village to Gundala which is another point of entry was stranded for kilometres. People trekked the long distances on both sides fretting to reach the destination through huge crowd. A woman Vijaya died of heart attack in the evening.

