Two killed in separate accidents

Two persons were killed in separate accidents in Hyderabad in the late hours of Saturday.

A 25-year-old MBBS graduate Ch. Vishwa Kalyan was killed instantly after coming under the wheels of a tipper truck. Police said the accident took place near Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital at around 11.15 p.m., when he was proceeding in his motorcycle towards Karwan from Ameerpet.

Both the motorcycle and the truck were in the same direction and reasons for the accident were not clear, the police said.

Mr. Kalyan was preparing for a post-graduate entrance test.

Another man in his 20s, E. Nagesh, a resident of Filmnagar in Banjara Hills police station limits, also breathed his last after he lost control over his motorcycle and fell down. Police said he had died from severe head injuries.

Probes were opened into the two accidents.