Two killed in road mishap

Published - November 17, 2024 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men on two motorcycles, including a bike-taxi rider, were killed in a road mishap at Kachiguda road on late Saturday night. The Sultan Bazar police registered a case. Police said that the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when Ramdass Naikwada, a bike-taxi rider, was reportedly on his way towards Quthbullapur with a customer on his motorcycle, bearing the number AP 11 AM 8139, when they collided with the bike of Chandra Shekar (20). “Chandra Shekar was riding his bike, which did not have a number plate, was travelling at high speed and crashed into Ramdass. The impact injured both of them and they succumbed while undergoing treatment,” said the police. The bodies were shifted for postmortem examinations.

