 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in road mishap

Published - November 17, 2024 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men on two motorcycles, including a bike-taxi rider, were killed in a road mishap at Kachiguda road on late Saturday night. The Sultan Bazar police registered a case. Police said that the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when Ramdass Naikwada, a bike-taxi rider, was reportedly on his way towards Quthbullapur with a customer on his motorcycle, bearing the number AP 11 AM 8139, when they collided with the bike of Chandra Shekar (20). “Chandra Shekar was riding his bike, which did not have a number plate, was travelling at high speed and crashed into Ramdass. The impact injured both of them and they succumbed while undergoing treatment,” said the police. The bodies were shifted for postmortem examinations.

Published - November 17, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.