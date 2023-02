February 18, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two persons were killed on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding rammed a lorry in Chittampally village of Pudur mandal of Vikarabad district.

The police said that the deceased, identified as Srinivas and Chandu, were working as employees at a hotel. The accident occurred when they were heading towards Hyderabad from Maddur. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem.