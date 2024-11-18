ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road mishap on Kadthal highway

Published - November 18, 2024 11:55 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Two men on a motorcycle were killed in a mishap as they allegedly rammed their vehicle into a stationary lorry near the Kadthal toll plaza on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway.

Police said that24-year-old Siddigari Mahesh and 23-year-old Thuppari Raju were heading towards their home in Kadthal town from Kalwakurthy when they met with the mishap at 1:30 a.m. of Monday (November 18, 2024).

“The lorry, carrying granite, broke down and was halted by the highway with signages in place. However, Mahesh and Raju, both private employees, did not notice them as it was dark and rammed their bike into it,” said the police, adding that they succumbed on the spot due to head injuries. The men were not wearing helmets. 

The Kadthal police booked a case and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination. 

