 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in road mishap on Kadthal highway

Published - November 18, 2024 11:55 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Two men on a motorcycle were killed in a mishap as they allegedly rammed their vehicle into a stationary lorry near the Kadthal toll plaza on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway.

Police said that24-year-old Siddigari Mahesh and 23-year-old Thuppari Raju were heading towards their home in Kadthal town from Kalwakurthy when they met with the mishap at 1:30 a.m. of Monday (November 18, 2024).

“The lorry, carrying granite, broke down and was halted by the highway with signages in place. However, Mahesh and Raju, both private employees, did not notice them as it was dark and rammed their bike into it,” said the police, adding that they succumbed on the spot due to head injuries. The men were not wearing helmets. 

The Kadthal police booked a case and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination. 

Published - November 18, 2024 11:55 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.