Two killed in road crash in Chandanagar

Two people were killed in a road accident in Chandanagar in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Golusu Manoj, 23, and Chittimalla Raju, 26, were workers in a restaurant in a mall in Madinaguda. They were returning home after finishing their shift around 1.30 a.m. when their two-wheeler crashed into a TGSRTC bus coming in the opposite direction.

“Manoj was riding the bike. The two were riding towards Chandanagar on the wrong side and collided head-on with a TGSRTC bus coming from Miyapur towards Chandanagar,” said a police official from Chandanagar police station. The two died on the spot. The police have registered a case and are investigating.