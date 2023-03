March 10, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Two person were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was rammed by a bus at Mallepalli in Kondapur on Friday. The police identified the deceased as Chakali Saikumar (20) and Lamabadi Mohan (22), natives of Kondapur and Nagalgidda respectively. The Kondapur police registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem.