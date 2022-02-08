Two killed in road accident

Hyderabad

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed an unknown vehicle on the Nagpur-Hyderabad NH 44 at Kompally here on Tuesday.

Car driver Shakeer (30) and co-driver Afsar (55) were going to the Gudimalkapur wholesale flower market from Toopran in Medak district when the former lost control over the wheel and hit an unknown vehicle moving in the same direction near KSR Function Hall in the area, Pet Basheerabad inspector S. Ramesh said. They suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

