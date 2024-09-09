Two killed in road accident in Shadnagar

Two men on a motorcycle died after ramming their vehicle into an illegally parked lorry at Shadnagar on Monday morning.

Police said that K. Karunakar and Shekar, both aged 22, were heading towards their hometown in Kondurg when they rammed the two-wheeler into the lorry.

“The lorry was parked illegally without any reflectors or indicators on the highway by the driver, who is yet to be arrested. We shifted the bodies to the morgue for an autopsy and booked a case,” said the police.