Two killed in property dispute

January 28, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

Police are on the lookout for a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his father and his uncle following a property dispute at their residence in Babul Reddy Nagar of Mailardevpally on Saturday evening.

Police said that Rakesh, an auto driver by profession, had a heated argument with his father Lakshmi Narayana, 55 over a property-related family dispute. “In a fit of rage, he picked up an iron rod and attacked his father. When his uncle, Srinivas, 60, tried to intervene, he also sustained injuries. Both of them succumbed on the spot,” said B. Krishnaiah, Sub Inspector of Mailardevpally police,adding that Rakesh fled the spot after the attack and is yet to be traced.

The Mailardevpally police have registered the case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is underway. The two bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

