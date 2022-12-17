Two killed in NH-65 accident near Nalgonda 

December 17, 2022 06:31 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling by lost control and rammed into the median near Kethepally on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in the early hours of Friday. The car caught fire in the accident after it flipped several times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the victims were identified as S. Phani Kumar, 43, and his mother S. Karuna, 62, hailing from Suryapet. His wife Krishnaveni and son Dhanush, the two other occupants in the car, were shifted for emergency care.

Phani Kumar’s family was returning to Suryapet from Hyderabad, after a family function. The car lost control near Inupamula reportedly for overspeeding and crashed into the median.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both Phani Kumar and Karuna, who were rushed for critical care, breathed their last while undergoing treatment at Nakrekal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US