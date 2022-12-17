Two killed in NH-65 accident near Nalgonda 

  1. EPaper
December 17, 2022 06:31 am | Updated 06:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling by lost control and rammed into the median near Kethepally on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in the early hours of Friday. The car caught fire in the accident after it flipped several times.

Police said the victims were identified as S. Phani Kumar, 43, and his mother S. Karuna, 62, hailing from Suryapet. His wife Krishnaveni and son Dhanush, the two other occupants in the car, were shifted for emergency care.

Phani Kumar’s family was returning to Suryapet from Hyderabad, after a family function. The car lost control near Inupamula reportedly for overspeeding and crashed into the median.

Both Phani Kumar and Karuna, who were rushed for critical care, breathed their last while undergoing treatment at Nakrekal.

