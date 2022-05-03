Two killed in motorcycle accident

Two persons were killed on the spot when a scooter, that was reportedly being driven rashly and in the wrong direction, collided with a motorcycle late night on Monday.

Victims were identified as 32-year-old pillion rider of the scooter Ramavath Raju and Md. Rizwan, rider of the motorcycle.

Police said the accident took place at around 11 p.m., when the scooter being driven in the wrong direction by E. Sandeep Reddy collided head-on with the motorcycle near Gurranguda cross roads.

Forty-five-year-old victim Rizwan hailed from Bihar and Raju was from Vanasthalipuram. Police has opened a probe.