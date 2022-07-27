Two killed in LPG cylinder blast in Jeedimetla

The Hindu Bureau July 27, 2022 01:31 IST

Two persons, aged around 25, were killed in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion in Jeedimetla police limits on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident at Ramreddy Nagar took place around 8.30 p.m. The house was reportedly occupied by eight migrant workers from Jharkhand.

It was reported that the youths were allegedly engaged in heated altercation during the day, and the news of the explosion came with certain suspicion. Police said a few of the occupants, by the time a police unit reached the scene, fled from the scene.

As per reports available at around 10.30 p.m., the police were shifting the remains of the victims to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure. An investigation was opened.