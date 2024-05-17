ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in lightning strikes in Rajanna Sircilla district

Published - May 17, 2024 08:23 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday evening.

According to sources, a 30-year-old youth identified as K Srinivas of Shatrajpally village in Vemulawada mandal was struck dead by lightning while he was standing under a tree amid sudden showers accompanied by strong gales late in the evening. Three others suffered injuries in the incident. They were rushed to the government area hospital in Vemulawada. Their condition was stated to be stable. In another incident, a middle-aged person was killed in a lighting strike at Barathnagar in Thangallapalli mandal on Thursday evening. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed many parts of the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district on Thursday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US