Two killed in group clash during Urs

Clashes between two groups of the same faith during celebration of Urs festival resulted in the death of two persons and left several injured in Gundala village of Ichoda mandal in Adilabad district here on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra said that around noon people from a group of Multani community had an altercation with another group over the use of microphones and sound system during the celebration.

Permission to use the sound system was denied by the local police.

“As one group started using the microphone, people from another group of the same faith objected to it, had an altercation and they started pelting stones at each other,” he said.

On seeing the police party who rushed to the village after getting information over Dial 100, the groups fled into their agricultural fields on the village outskirts and started assaulting each other with sticks, which resulted in the death of two persons -- Zahiruddin (35) and Sk. Jah (45).

“Two women and a man who suffered injuries in the clashes were rushed to Government Hospital,” Mr Chandra said, adding that a few houses were also damaged in the incident.

The officer said that over 300 police personnel from Adilabad and adjoining Nirmal and Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad district were deployed at Gundala and adjoining villages to control the situation and prevent any further incidents.

Mr. Chandra along with Nirmal Superintendent of Police Ch. Praveen Kumar, Utnoor DSP Harshvardhan and other senior officers rushed to the village and reviewed the situation.