Two killed in cylinder blast at fruit storage warehouse in Nalgonda 

June 26, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two persons were killed while two others escaped unhurt when a coolant gas cylinder exploded at a fruit storage warehouse in Nalgonda Town-I police limits on Monday.

The victims were identified as Kaleem (42), owner of Star Fruit Company at Barkatpura in Nalgonda town, and Sajju (40), an autorickshaw driver, who was helping with the installation. Two others on the premises, Ansar and Maajeed, escaped unhurt.

Mortal remains of the two victims were shifted to Nalgonda district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police said the warehouse was a four-room facility on the Miryalaguda road and its owner Kaleem used it to store mango and banana stocks. He would change the refrigerant every fortnight to maintain the cold storage condition.

Police have opened a probe.