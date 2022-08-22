Two killed in accident near Moinabad 

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were killed on the spot when their car lost control, rammed a divider and then crashed into an oncoming TSRTC bus on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway in Moinabad police limits late on Saturday.

Police identified the victims as Rajesh, 36, hailing from Guntur, and Kalyani, 22, of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. Rajesh was a software employee with a firm in Madhapur while Kalyani was a private employee in Punjagutta.

The accident, police said, took place around 9.30 p.m., when the duo was returning from Vikarabad and coming towards APPA junction. Although the police could not find a CCTV unit for footage in the vicinity, eyewitnesses, police reported, said the speeding car lost control, rammed the divider and crashed into the bus.



It was learnt that the two friends had hired the car from an online vehicle rental service, went on a tour, and were returning.