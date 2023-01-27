Two killed in accident near Miryalaguda 

January 27, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two persons were killed on the spot, and a child who suffered severe injuries is battling for life, after a car rammed the motorcycle they were riding, in Miryalaguda rural police limits in Nalgonda district on Friday.

The police said the victims were identified as Yellamma, 50, and Siddhu, 30, hailing from Amangallu village of Vemulapalli mandal in Miryalaguda. The child, Lakshmi, aged about 10 years was shifted to Niloufer Hospital for emergency care.

According to the police, the accident took place near Srinivas Nagar on the outskirts of MIryalaguda town, when the trio in the motorcycle were exiting a function hall. Around the same time, a speeding car that was on the way rammed the motorcycle causing the instant death of the two persons.

The police shifted the bodies to Miryalaguda Area Hospital. A case was registered invoking IPC S. 304A (causing death by negligence) against the car driver.