Two killed in a road mishap in Rachakonda

January 08, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two men on a motorcycle were killed in a road mishap at Ibrahimpatnam on Monday morning. Rachakonda police said that the duo, identified as Shiva Kumar (29) and Rahim (40), were residents of Chintapatla village of Yacharam.

“The accident occurred on the Ibrahimpatnam-Yacharam stretch on Sagar highway. They were trying to overtake a four-wheeler when they had a head-on collision with a car coming from the opposite direction. They succumbed to injuries on the spot,” said the police, who booked a case and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination.

