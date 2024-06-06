ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed by lightning in Medak

Published - June 06, 2024 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two had to collect firewood when they were struck by lightning

The Hindu Bureau

Two men on top of a hillock were killed when lightning struck them on Wednesday night at Shamnapur village in Havelighanpur mandal of Medak. Their bodies were found on Thursday morning by their family members who went searching for them. 

Police said that 50-year-old Shettiboyina Siddaramulu and 22-year-old Oraganti Nandu had gone out to collect some firewood in the nearby forest area during the sudden downpour on Wednesday. The police reached the spot upon being informed about the deaths of the two and shifted the bodies to Government Hospital in Medak for postmortem examination. A case of suspicious death was registered. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US