Two killed by lightning in Medak

Two had to collect firewood when they were struck by lightning

Published - June 06, 2024 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men on top of a hillock were killed when lightning struck them on Wednesday night at Shamnapur village in Havelighanpur mandal of Medak. Their bodies were found on Thursday morning by their family members who went searching for them. 

Police said that 50-year-old Shettiboyina Siddaramulu and 22-year-old Oraganti Nandu had gone out to collect some firewood in the nearby forest area during the sudden downpour on Wednesday. The police reached the spot upon being informed about the deaths of the two and shifted the bodies to Government Hospital in Medak for postmortem examination. A case of suspicious death was registered. 

