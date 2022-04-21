Two killed as tractor overturns
Two persons were killed on the spot when a tractor overturned at Pedda tanda in Regod mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday.
According to police, Ganesh (28) of Pedda tanda was driving the tractor, Ravi (26) from Himlanayak tanda was sitting along when it lost control and overturned killing both of them. Based on the complaint by Ravi’s family members police registered a case and are investigating. Bodies were shifted to government hospital for postmortem.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.