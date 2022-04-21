Two killed as tractor overturns

Two persons were killed on the spot when a tractor overturned at Pedda tanda in Regod mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday.

According to police, Ganesh (28) of Pedda tanda was driving the tractor, Ravi (26) from Himlanayak tanda was sitting along when it lost control and overturned killing both of them. Based on the complaint by Ravi’s family members police registered a case and are investigating. Bodies were shifted to government hospital for postmortem.