Telangana

Two killed as tipper hits auto, four injured

Special Correspondent MEDAK 17 May 2020 12:34 IST
Updated: 17 May 2020 12:34 IST

Two persons were killed on the spot and two others injured in a road accident that took place at Narsapur in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to V. Nagaiah, Circle Inspector, Narsapur, a tipper hit an auto parked on the road at a turning point resulting in the accident. The deceased were identified as Guni Srihari, 35, and Boyini Narasimhulu, 44.

Another four people were injured and shifted to Gandhi Hospital at Hyderabad for treatment. Narsapur police have registered a case and are investigating.

