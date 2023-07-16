ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed as car rams stationary lorry in Telangana’s Jangaon district

July 16, 2023 05:49 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - JANGAON/ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling rammed a stationary lorry at Komala tollgate in Raghunathapalli mandal of Jangaon district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the car was heading from Jangaon towards Hanamkonda when it crashed into the lorry parked near the toll gate in the early hours of the day.

One of the deceased was identified as a software engineer and another a builder. Both hailed from Hanamkonda.

In a separate incident, a lorry carrying a load of tomatoes bound for New Delhi from Karnataka overturned on the National Highway 44 at Mavala village in Adilabad district on Saturday.

Some passersby reportedly made away with a portion of tomatoes spilled on the roade even before the police arrived at the spot.

