Two killed and three injured in road mishap

Published - June 09, 2024 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The car that was crushed between a tanker and a lorry on national highway near Sadasivpet in Sangareddy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

A woman travelling back home to Karnataka with her family from Hyderabad was killed in a road mishap in Sangareddy on Sunday afternoon. Her husband and two sons sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in was crushed between a tanker and a lorry, said Sadashivpet police of Sangareddy.

The family from Bijapur, Karnataka, Haji Shabaz, 50, along with his wife Samrin, 45, and sons Junaid, 14, and Abdullah, 12, were heading back home from Hyderabad when they met with the accident at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“The family was travelling in their car, bearing the number KA 35 N 6126, and were taking a U-turn at Nandikandi road when the lorry driver rammed into the car from behind. Meanwhile, a tanker coming from the other side also crashed into the car from the front, killing Samrin on the spot. The tanker driver also succumbed to injuries on the spot,” explained the officials.

The Sangareddy police booked a case under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and shifted the bodies for an autopsy.

