Two killed and three injured in road mishap

A woman travelling back home to Karnataka with her family from Hyderabad was killed in a road mishap in Sangareddy on Sunday afternoon. Her husband and two sons sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in was crushed between a tanker and a lorry, said Sadashivpet police of Sangareddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family from Bijapur, Karnataka, Haji Shabaz, 50, along with his wife Samrin, 45, and sons Junaid, 14, and Abdullah, 12, were heading back home from Hyderabad when they met with the accident at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“The family was travelling in their car, bearing the number KA 35 N 6126, and were taking a U-turn at Nandikandi road when the lorry driver rammed into the car from behind. Meanwhile, a tanker coming from the other side also crashed into the car from the front, killing Samrin on the spot. The tanker driver also succumbed to injuries on the spot,” explained the officials.

The Sangareddy police booked a case under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and shifted the bodies for an autopsy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.