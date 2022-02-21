Two killed, 11 injured in road accident

Bus tyre bursts in the wee hours in Medak

Bus tyre bursts in the wee hours in Medak

Two persons, a mother and daughter, were killed on the spot and 11 others were injured in a freak road accident. The accident took place at Mombojpally in Medak district in the wee hours of Monday. Bursting of the back tyre of a private bus was stated to be the reason for the accident.

According to the police, a private bus was going to Ajmer from Hyderabad. At about 3 a.m. when the rear tyre of the bus burst, the bus turned turtle when it was taking a turn at Aurangabad in Haveli Ghanapur mandal. The bus had started at 12 midnight from Hyderabad and reached Medak at about 3 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Azeeza (45) and Zaheda (16), both from Hyderabad.

Knowing about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. All the injured were shifted to the government hospital at Medak first and later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Police registered a case and are investigating. Bodies were shifted for post-mortem.