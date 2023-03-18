Two key rail sections electrified in State

March 18, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday announced the completion of electrification of two stretches in northern Telangana region: Nizamabad - Kamareddi (50 route km) and Jankampet - Basar (23 km) - which connects the State with Maharashtra and other northern parts of the country.

Electrification of these sections provides continuous electrified rail-line facility for a distance of 210 km from Secunderabad to Basar, including the branch line between Jankampet to Bodhan. Electrification of Nizamabad - Kamareddi, and Jankampet - Basar sections has been completed as part of Manmad - Mudkhed - Dhone electrification project.

This project was sanctioned in the year 2015-16 for a distance of 783 km., at an estimated cost of ₹865 crore. The section between Manoharabad - Mahabubnagar is excluded from this project, and it was taken up and completed as a separate project. The length of the project in Telangana is approximately 300 km between Dharmabad - Kurnool City (excluding Manoharabad - Mahabubnagar).

The project has been taken up in different phases leading to completion of several sections: 26 Route Kilometers (Rkm) of electrification between Nizamabad - Jankampet - Bodhan completed in March 2022, 67 Rkm of electrification between Manoharabad - Kamareddi, completed in October 2022, and 72 Rkm of electrification between Mahabubnagar - Gadwal was completed in November 2022.

The electrification of these rail lines helps in providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding change of traction power. It also reduces enroute detention of both the coaching and freight trains leading to improvement in the average speed of trains. It is also an environment-friendly means of powering the trains, while saving fuel costs simultaneously, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain in a press release.