Two key new railway lines in Telugu States await push from State governments

The South Central Railway (SCR) is keen to complete two key newline projects to connect the hitherto neglected areas for the first time in Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the next couple of years, if the respective governments keep up their word of providing land, and sharing the cost as agreed upon.

The projects are the ₹1,160.48 crore (revised cost ₹2,800 crore) 151.36 km Manoharabad-Kothapalli line in Telangana and ₹1,000.23 crore (revised cost ₹2,700 crore) 268.116 km Kadapa-Bengaluru lines.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train towards Siddipet during his recent visit to Telangana before the polls, it also signalled significant progress of Manoharabad-Kothapalli line as about 76.136 km line work was completed.

This line for which Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone in 2016 is not too far behind the timeline but the next phase of works towards completion of the line providing rail connectivity to Telangana hinterlands depends on the government as it has to still provide five acres of forest land in Rajanna-Sircilla district and another 50 acres of land in Siddipet and environs, according to senior officials, pleading anonymity.

For the new railway line covering Medak, Siddipet, Rajanna-Sircilla and Karimnagar, the State government paid about ₹370 crore to date with dues of about ₹200 crore (excluding revised cost), as part of the 1/3rd cost sharing and offering to pay for commercial operations for about five years as annuity.

The State government had thus far cooperated in completing the relevant land acquisition and costs too, they admitted. If the same tempo is maintained, the remaining works between 30 km of Siddipet – Sircilla, and 45 km of Sircilla – Kothapalli, can be done by early 2026, they explained.

Project stopped

Kadapa – Bengaluru new railway line covering Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka is to be executed by two zonal railways - 217.60 km between Kadapa – Madaghatta is to be executed by the SCR., while another 50.516 km is to be executed by South Western Railway (SWR).

The line intends to provide the shortest rail connectivity between Kadapa and Bengaluru covering YSR Kadapa, Annamayya districts in Andhra Pradesh (205 km), and Kolar district in Karnataka (63.116 km). But, after the first phase of the 21.8 km section between Kadapa – Pendlimarri was commissioned in 2017, the works have come to a grinding halt with the land acquisition of about 200 acres held up as also the subsequent funds release after an initial amount of ₹190 crore as part of 50:50 cost sharing basis, disclosed senior officials.

In 2021, the Andhra Pradesh government requested Indian Railways to examine an alternative alignment via Muddanur - Mudigubba and Dharmavaram, instead of Kadapa - Pendlimarri - Rayachoty - Madanapalli and Kolar. However, the Railway Board pointed out that the proposed new route is an entirely different alignment from the already sanctioned Kadapa-Bangalore line and hence it would require fresh approvals and study.

“Ever since then, there has been no movement in the work despite repeated reminders to the government,” said senior officials.

