Two Janashakthi couriers arrested, weapon seized

The Sircilla district police have arrested two CPI-ML Janashakthi couriers and recovered country-made tapancha and six live 8mm rounds from their possession.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Monday, Superintendent of Police B. K. Rahul Hegde said that on reliable information about the Janashakthi naxalites meeting on the Sircilla bypass road on the instructions of its State secretary Vishwanath, Sircilla town police team led by inspector M. Srinivas rushed to the spot and nabbed the two persons Manuka Kuntaiah (45) of Thippapur village in Vemulawada mandal and Nagunoori Ravi (30) of Ramannapet in Thangalapalli mandal and seized the weapon and ammunition.

On interrogation, the arrested confessed that they had met to draw up plans to strengthen the party and resort to extortion from the businessmen and landlords. Mr. Kuntaiah was involved in a murder case and was facing trial. Later, he started working as courier for Janashakthi and he was given a weapon in 2015. Mr. Ravi, working as car driver, was attracted to naxalite ideology and was working as courier since.