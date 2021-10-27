Two Inter-State ganja suppliers arrested

Police seize 26 kg of ganja worth ₹ 2.6 lakh from the accused

Two inter-State drug peddlers were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team here on Wednesday.

The team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao along with Jubilee Hills police raided a house at Yadagiri Nagar and seized 26 kg of ganja worth ₹ 2.6 lakh and two mobile phones from the possession of the accused, Vakada Madhan (30), a private employee and Basanaboyina Yugandhar (23), lighting and decoration technician, both natives of Anakapalli mandal in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police said that Vakada Madhan was the main supplier of ganja and six months ago he along with his friends came to Hyderabad rented a house at Yadagiri Nagar. “To make a quick buck, they developed contacts with local ganja sellers at Dhoolpet and started procuring good quality ganja from Vizag for them,” Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P. Radhakishan Rao said.

Recently Madhan, along with his associate Basanaboyina Yugandhar, procured about 26 kg of contraband from Paderu Agency area and brought it to Hyderabad in a private transport vehicle. They stored the ganja at their rented house in order to sell it to needy customers at higher prices, Mr. Rao said.

Acting on a tip-off, the North Zone team raided the house and seized the material. The accused persons along with seized material handed were over to Jubilee Hills police for further investigation under NDPS Act.