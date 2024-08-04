Two inter-state ganja peddlers arrested, 256 kg of weed worth ₹64 lakh seized  

In a joint operation, the Task Force and Narsampet police apprehended two inter-state ganja smugglers and confiscated 256 kg of ganja valued at approximately ₹64 lakh on Saturday. The authorities also seized two cars and three cellphones from the suspects. The arrested individuals have been identified as Banothu Babu Kumaraswamy (30) and Naskari Kumaraswamy (30) from Bhupalpally district. Three other accused — Jalender from Mahabubabad, Angothu Rajender from Bhupalpally district, and Mukund from Donkarai in East Godavari district—remain at large.

Disclosing the details at a press conference in Hanamkonda on Warangal, Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha said that the two arrested persons had conspired with the other suspects to purchase ganja from the Donkarai area of Andhra Pradesh at a low cost and covertly transport it to other States for sale at higher prices.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police learned that the accused had procured 256 kg of ganja in Donkarai village, packed it into 128 packets of 2 kg each, and loaded it into a car. While conducting vehicle checks near Kamalapuram crossroad near Narsampet in the district, the police intercepted the vehicle and apprehended the smugglers as they attempted to flee. Banothu Babu Kumaraswamy and Jalender had previously been arrested for smuggling ganja, the CP added.

