Two inter-State drug peddlers held with hashish oil worth ₹1.52 crore

Updated - August 27, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Two inter-State drug peddlers were arrested while transporting 10.3 kilograms of hashish oil worth ₹1.52 crore in Hyderabad. Gammeli Govinda Rao, 36, and Korra Rambabu, 30, both residents of Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, were arrested after they alighted from an RTC bus at Kothaguda crossroad in a joint operation by Pochampally police and Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT).

According to the police, the two were friends who worked in farmlands for livelihood and have been peddling hashish oil to their customers in Hyderabad. On August 26, the duo procured about 10.2 kilograms of hashish oil from the key suppliers Chanti and Laxmi Naidu.  Efforts are underway to nab them.

