Two inspectors suspended in Cyberabad 

December 29, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Thursday placed two police inspectors – Station House Officer of KPHB Colony D. Venkatesh and SHO of RGIA police station R. Srinivas on suspension for alleged dereliction of duty and misconduct.

According to a complaint by a resident of Nizampet, Mr. Venkatesh and his staff resorted to third-degree torture in the police station while dealing with a complaint against him by his wife. The husband-wife duo reportedly had marital disputes and had been living separately. The complainant also said he had received threatening calls from the police.

In another case, a 26-year-old complainant alleged that RGIA police SHO Srinivas resorted to extortion, misused his powers and lodged false cases.

Based on preliminary findings, police commissioner Mohanty ordered an inquiry into the officers’ actions. They were placed on suspension with immediate effect.

