November 22, 2024e-Paper

Two including a Gram Panchayat secretary hacked to death by Maoists in Telangana’s Mulugu district

Published - November 22, 2024 02:31 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons including a Gram Panchayat secretary were hacked to death by Maoists at Penugolu Colony in Wazedu mandal of Telangana’s Mulugu district around Thursday (November 21, 2024) midnight. The deceased were identified as Peruru Gram Panchayat secretary Uika Ramesh and a local youth Uika Arjun. The ultras left behind a letter in the name of the CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazedu Area secretary Shantha at the scene of offence. 

Maoists alleged that Ramesh had been passing on the information about the movement of their party cadres, along with his friends in the remote areas on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border to the police for the past several months. Despite several warnings to mend his ways, he continued to work as a ‘police informer’, the Maoists said taking responsibility for his killing.

