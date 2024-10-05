ADVERTISEMENT

Two ‘illegal structures’ demolished in Indervelli of Adilabad district, aggrieved persons stage protest

Published - October 05, 2024 08:29 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two ‘unauthorised structures’ were demolished in an early morning demolition drive carried out by the authorities in Indervelli mandal headquarters of the tribal heartland of Adilabad district on Saturday.

A joint team of Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Police and other officials concerned oversaw the demolition drive.

According to official sources, two ‘illegal structures’ including a house built around a water body near the market yard and another house constructed in violation of the Land Transfer Regulation (LTR 1/70) Act, were demolished following due process.

The demolition drive triggered protests by a group of aggrieved residents.

They staged a sit-in protest on the Adilabad-Utnoor main road terming the demolition drive as ‘arbitrary’ and ‘irrational’.

