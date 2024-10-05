GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two ‘illegal structures’ demolished in Indervelli of Adilabad district, aggrieved persons stage protest

Published - October 05, 2024 08:29 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two ‘unauthorised structures’ were demolished in an early morning demolition drive carried out by the authorities in Indervelli mandal headquarters of the tribal heartland of Adilabad district on Saturday.

A joint team of Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Police and other officials concerned oversaw the demolition drive.

According to official sources, two ‘illegal structures’ including a house built around a water body near the market yard and another house constructed in violation of the Land Transfer Regulation (LTR 1/70) Act, were demolished following due process.

The demolition drive triggered protests by a group of aggrieved residents.

They staged a sit-in protest on the Adilabad-Utnoor main road terming the demolition drive as ‘arbitrary’ and ‘irrational’.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.