Two Hyderabad firms too land on the moon with Chandrayan-3 success

Midhani and Ananth Technologies Limited have contributed several critical products and systems for the mission

August 23, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Geetanath
V. Geetanath

Two Hyderabad-based companies — one a public sector giant Midhani or Mishra Dhata Nigam Limited and the private sector ATL or Ananth Technologies Limited — too landed on the moon, having played pivotal roles in the success of Chandrayan-3 Mission and have congratulated the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for the successful landing on the moon.

Midhani’s products of cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys, special steels and investment castings have been used in the launch vehicle liquid engines including the thrusters, cryogenic upper stage components, rocket motor casing, propellent tanks and others carrying the payload.

The public sector-made ultra-high-strength steel stripes have been used in the propulsion module of the lander separator band and also titanium rings for the lander payloads. ISRO has been partnering with Midhani for over four decades right from the first launch till the current one, plus it is also working on the Gaganyan and other futuristic programmes, said an official spokesperson on Wednesday.

Ananth Technologies has also contributed to several critical systems for the Chandrayan satellite like power management, telemetry and tele-command systems, and others. Besides, the firm had supplied on-board computers, avionics packages, navigation systems and various other interface systems for the launch vehicle.

Chairman and Managing Director Subba Rao Pavuluri expressed his gratitude to ISRO for the opportunity given to his firm to make the mission critical systems for the Moon Mission, said another press release.

In a related development, ATL has signed a pact with the University of Hyderabad (UoH) to associate with ongoing research efforts with tuneable microwave devices and sensors. UoH scientists led by James Raju have developed a laser-based process to reduce the crystallization temperature of ferroelectric thin films from 750 to 250 degrees C making them compatible with polymer substrates widely used in the industry. UoH Institute of Eminence and ATL had funded the programme. 

