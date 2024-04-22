Two high end workshops in Additive Manufacturing commence at NITW

April 22, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Two high-end workshops in Additive Manufacturing have been inaugurated at NIT Warangal here on Monday. The Department of Mechanical Engineering is conducting these workshops focused on post-processing of additive manufactured parts and Artificial Intelligence and computational techniques in additive manufacturing. Funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), these workshops aim to delve into advanced aspects of additive manufacturing.

Distinguished academics, including Prof. G. L. Samuel from IIT Madras, Prof. S. K. Pal from IIT Kharagpur, Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, and Prof. V. Suresh Babu, Head of the Department, were present at the inaugural session.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Subudhi stressed the workshops’ potential to enrich the understanding of both students and professors, acknowledging the perpetual learning journey of educators. About 60 research scholars and faculty members across the nation are attending these one-week workshops.