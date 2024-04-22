GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two high end workshops in Additive Manufacturing commence at NITW

April 22, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

 

Two high-end workshops in Additive Manufacturing have been inaugurated at NIT Warangal here on Monday. The Department of Mechanical Engineering is conducting these workshops focused on post-processing of additive manufactured parts and Artificial Intelligence and computational techniques in additive manufacturing. Funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), these workshops aim to delve into advanced aspects of additive manufacturing.

Distinguished academics, including Prof. G. L. Samuel from IIT Madras, Prof. S. K. Pal from IIT Kharagpur, Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, and Prof. V. Suresh Babu, Head of the Department, were present at the inaugural session.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Subudhi stressed the workshops’ potential to enrich the understanding of both students and professors, acknowledging the perpetual learning journey of educators. About 60 research scholars and faculty members across the nation are attending these one-week workshops.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.