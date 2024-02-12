ADVERTISEMENT

Two held with hashish oil

February 12, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandanagar police nabbed two men during vehicle check and seized 760 grams of hashish oil from them.

Police said that they caught Narmnad Praveen Kumar, 32, and Vaaddadi Sai Kumar, 28, during a vehicle check conducted at around 5 p.m. on Sunday at Lingampally, under the railway bridge.

“The duo got down from an auto along with bags and tried to run away after seeing the police. However, they were caught by the staffers, and the 760 grams of hashish oil was seized from them. Their contact in Visakhapatnam, Raja Rao, is still at large,” said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US