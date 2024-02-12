Two held with hashish oil

February 12, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Chandanagar police nabbed two men during vehicle check and seized 760 grams of hashish oil from them.

Police said that they caught Narmnad Praveen Kumar, 32, and Vaaddadi Sai Kumar, 28, during a vehicle check conducted at around 5 p.m. on Sunday at Lingampally, under the railway bridge.

“The duo got down from an auto along with bags and tried to run away after seeing the police. However, they were caught by the staffers, and the 760 grams of hashish oil was seized from them. Their contact in Visakhapatnam, Raja Rao, is still at large,” said the police.