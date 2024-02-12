GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held with hashish oil

February 12, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandanagar police nabbed two men during vehicle check and seized 760 grams of hashish oil from them.

Police said that they caught Narmnad Praveen Kumar, 32, and Vaaddadi Sai Kumar, 28, during a vehicle check conducted at around 5 p.m. on Sunday at Lingampally, under the railway bridge.

“The duo got down from an auto along with bags and tried to run away after seeing the police. However, they were caught by the staffers, and the 760 grams of hashish oil was seized from them. Their contact in Visakhapatnam, Raja Rao, is still at large,” said the police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.