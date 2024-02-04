Two held with fake currency in Allapur

February 04, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Balanagar Special Operations Teams (SOT), along with Allapur police, nabbed an engineering dropout and his aide for printing counterfeit currency notes. Officials said that he was inspired by a popular web-series.

Officials said that the accused, Vanam Laxminarayana, 37, a resident of Uppal, colluded with Erukala Pranay Kumar, 26, in preparing counterfeit currency notes and distributing it. “We seized 810 counterfeit notes of ₹500 denomination and printing equipment from them. They were targeting fruit and vegetable stalls in Allapur to pass off the currency,” said the officials.