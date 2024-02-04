GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held with fake currency in Allapur

February 04, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Balanagar Special Operations Teams (SOT), along with Allapur police, nabbed an engineering dropout and his aide for printing counterfeit currency notes. Officials said that he was inspired by a popular web-series.

Officials said that the accused, Vanam Laxminarayana, 37, a resident of Uppal, colluded with Erukala Pranay Kumar, 26, in preparing counterfeit currency notes and distributing it. “We seized 810 counterfeit notes of ₹500 denomination and printing equipment from them. They were targeting fruit and vegetable stalls in Allapur to pass off the currency,” said the officials.

