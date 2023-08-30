ADVERTISEMENT

Two held with banned gym supplements

August 30, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollur police, along with the Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Madhapur, and Anti Drug Squad, nabbed two men and seized banned supplements and performance enhancing drugs worth ₹10 lakh from their possession.

Police said that they nabbed the supplier, Ahmed Bin Abdul Qader, 33, who owns a gym, along with his peddler Mohd Ibrahim, 27. Officials seized the drugs, available as injection vials, and in tablet form, from the duo. 

“Abdul Qader has been running a gym in Chandrayangutta for the last one year. As the earnings were not sufficient, he hatched a plan to push the banned supplements and performance enhancing drugs for gym members,” said the police. He was buying the contraband from a known dealer for ₹300 and was selling them between ₹1,000 and ₹1,400.

The Cyberabad police urged people to inform them of drug suppliers through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad’s NDPS enforcement cell no.: 7901105423 or via the WhatsApp number 9490617444, assuring that the identities will be confidential.

