HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held with banned gym supplements

August 30, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollur police, along with the Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Madhapur, and Anti Drug Squad, nabbed two men and seized banned supplements and performance enhancing drugs worth ₹10 lakh from their possession.

Police said that they nabbed the supplier, Ahmed Bin Abdul Qader, 33, who owns a gym, along with his peddler Mohd Ibrahim, 27. Officials seized the drugs, available as injection vials, and in tablet form, from the duo. 

“Abdul Qader has been running a gym in Chandrayangutta for the last one year. As the earnings were not sufficient, he hatched a plan to push the banned supplements and performance enhancing drugs for gym members,” said the police. He was buying the contraband from a known dealer for ₹300 and was selling them between ₹1,000 and ₹1,400.

The Cyberabad police urged people to inform them of drug suppliers through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad’s NDPS enforcement cell no.: 7901105423 or via the WhatsApp number 9490617444, assuring that the identities will be confidential.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.