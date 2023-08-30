Two held with banned gym supplements

August 30, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Kollur police, along with the Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Madhapur, and Anti Drug Squad, nabbed two men and seized banned supplements and performance enhancing drugs worth ₹10 lakh from their possession.

Police said that they nabbed the supplier, Ahmed Bin Abdul Qader, 33, who owns a gym, along with his peddler Mohd Ibrahim, 27. Officials seized the drugs, available as injection vials, and in tablet form, from the duo.

“Abdul Qader has been running a gym in Chandrayangutta for the last one year. As the earnings were not sufficient, he hatched a plan to push the banned supplements and performance enhancing drugs for gym members,” said the police. He was buying the contraband from a known dealer for ₹300 and was selling them between ₹1,000 and ₹1,400.

The Cyberabad police urged people to inform them of drug suppliers through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad’s NDPS enforcement cell no.: 7901105423 or via the WhatsApp number 9490617444, assuring that the identities will be confidential.