ADVERTISEMENT

Two held with 27 MDMA pills

October 17, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar, along with the local law and order police, nabbed two men while they were transporting MDMA pills from Goa to Hyderabad. 

Police said that Solomon Susairaj, 29, the supplier, was caught along with Devarai Krishna Kranth, 27, the consumer. “They procured the contraband from an African national from Goa, identified as Favor, and were transporting the same to Hyderabad to sell it among their circle,” said the police, adding that 27 pills were seized from them.

Solomon was previously arrested by Ameerpet Excise Police in a narcotics case. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US