Two held with 27 MDMA pills

October 17, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar, along with the local law and order police, nabbed two men while they were transporting MDMA pills from Goa to Hyderabad. 

Police said that Solomon Susairaj, 29, the supplier, was caught along with Devarai Krishna Kranth, 27, the consumer. “They procured the contraband from an African national from Goa, identified as Favor, and were transporting the same to Hyderabad to sell it among their circle,” said the police, adding that 27 pills were seized from them.

Solomon was previously arrested by Ameerpet Excise Police in a narcotics case. 

