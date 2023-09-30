Two held while transporting 250 kg of marijuana

September 30, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operation Teams (SOT) of Maheshwaram zone, along with Meerpet police, nabbed two men while they were smuggling 250 kg of marijuana from Odisha. The men, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, were transporting the contraband to customers in Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

Rachakonda Commissioner D.S. Chauhan said that they nabbed Malayli Swamy alias Shiva, 31, along with Raamar, 39, both natives of Tamil Nadu, while their receiver Rajesh from Kerala and supplier Chandra Shekar from Odisha are absconding.

“Shiva moved to Chandrayangutta and prepared and sold snacks for his living. However, due to financial problems, he decided to earn easy money by transporting marijuana and hired Raamar. Raamar was getting ₹1.50 lakh per trip and had delivered two consignments of about 500 kg in the past,” explained the official.

It was also revealed that Shiva’s uncle, Raja Stalin, a resident of Theni, Tamil Nadu, was earlier arrested by the Munipally police of Sangareddy in a drugs case, where he met Rajesh while incarcerated. “Shiva, while bailing his uncle out, was asked to pay for Rajesh as well. They then started running the interstate drug trade in 2021,” added the official.

On September 24, following Rajesh’s orders, Shiva and Raamar went to Odisha and collected 250 kg of marijuana from Chandra Sekhar, and concealed it underneath coconut coir in a lorry before heading towards Chandrayangutta. On September 29, they were nabbed by the Rachakonda police at TKR Kaman crossroads.