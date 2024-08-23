Two held transporting 60 kilos of ganja

Two drug peddlers were caught in possession of 60 kilograms of ganja by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Maheshwaram, and Yacharam police, while they were transporting it from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru via Hyderabad.

The accused, Korra Babu Rao alias Srinu and Burundi Kameshwar Rao, were arrested with the contraband at the inter-district check post in Yacharam.

A car bearing registration number AP 39 HW 0623 was seized.

“The accused were attempting to avoid police detection by taking a circuitous route through Khammam, Miryalaguda, Mallepally and Yacharam. However, their plans were foiled by the timely intervention of the police,” an official release said, adding that the police are still on the lookout for three other individuals involved in the racket, including the mediators and the receiver.